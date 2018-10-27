Famous Beresford Ghost Story (with introduction)

Since my previous blog post was about Curraghmore, I thought I would share with you a very popular Beresford Ghost Story for upcoming Halloween. It came out, however, that I have no spooky ghastly photos of Curraghmore House. I decided to write an illustrated introduction about another place just behind the wall from the Curraghmore estate – the Mayfield House, Portlaw, of which I have plenty of spooky looking pictures, and the most important, a spooky true story.
Introduction
Since the ancient Rhododendron tree fell down during the hurricane Ophelia in autumn 2016, the only way to get to the Mayfield house is to crawl through under the tree trunk…
… which I did the following December ( when I was sure the trunk wouldn’t flatten me). Winter is the best time to see the house free of weeds and brambles.
Mayfield House was built in the 1840s by William Tinsley for the brilliant entrepreneurs and philanthropists Malcolmsons who absolutely deserve a separate blog post.
The house also has a basement, and the tower was added in 1857. The house served as offices for the Tannery that opened in 1935, but as the Malcolmsons’ factory failed in the 1870s, so did the Tannery that was closed in 1985. Since then the house has been stripped of anything of worth, and now is a dangerous ruin.
It is still beautiful though.
I walked around the house to take pictures of the Tannery’s chimney.
Suddenly I noticed a strange movement in the upper floor window.
I quickly realised that it was just an old curtain swinging in the wind. Still, I thought it was a time to pack and leave.
Unfortunately, I can’t just leave, even when warned.
I made my way around a big pile of gravel to take a look at the back yard and a shed.
The shed has no doors, just two big holes in the wall. This is what I saw through the first hole. I didn’t like the chair, but well, there was no one sitting in that chair, right?
I walked to the other hole, and this is what I saw there. Nothing amusing. I was considering stepping inside the shed to check out bats when all of a sudden I felt a strong blow to my chest that stopped my heart and my breath. A physical blow.
The next moment I felt choking pressure on my throat. If it were from behind, I wouldn’t have any doubt I was being attacked ( and I would have a heart attack because of the scare) but here I saw no one. There was no one. The sensation lasted for just a couple of seconds and went away as suddenly as it came. ‘OK, OK’ I breathed out as soon as I composed myself and moved away from the shed. ‘I got it, I got it’.
When it was time to crawl under the tree trunk again, the ivy vines started to look like something from a horror movie… at least in my imagination 😉
I have never disturbed the ghost again, but I still go to the Mayfield House when the gate is open ( when the drifting takes place). No paranormal activity has ever been reported in this area. A nomadic ghost? May be. But read the Ghost Story – may be there is a clue 🙂
The Beresford Ghost story
John Power and Nicola Sophia Hamilton were raised by the same guardians and formed a friendship that extended beyond the grave. While in the guardians care, the teenagers learned about different religions and started to have doubts about the afterlife. The two made a promise that whichever should die first, would try to return to the other and reveal the truth about the life after death.
When John was only seven, his father, Sir Richard, 1st Earl of Tyrone, engineered his formal marriage to the twelve years old heiress Catherine Fitzgerald who eloped when she was seventeen. Nicola married Sir Tristram Beresford, 3rd Baronet when she was 21. John never married again. He and the Beresfords continued their friendship. John’s father was imprisoned and died in the Tower of London on 14th October 1690. John inherited the title of 2nd Earl of Tyrone. Three years later, Lady Nicola woke up and discovered Lord Tyrone sitting by her bedside. In response to her confusion he asked : ‘Have you forgotten our promise? I died Tuesday at four o’clock.’ That Tuesday was October 14, the day of his father’s death.
They had quite a long conversation, and to prove that he was not a figment of her imagination, John drew a curtain with mere waving his hand and wrote a note in her calendar, but it seemed not enough for Nicola to believe her eyes. Reluctantly, he touched her wrist with his cold and heavy fingers, and in a moment the sinews shrunk up. He then told her to cover the wrist so that no mortal eye would ever see it.
The ghost of Lord Tyrone informed her that she was pregnant with a son. All of his prophecies came true: Sir Marcus Beresford was born on July 16 the following year; Nicola’s husband, Sir Tristram Beresford, died unexpectedly eight years later; she married again, but because of her young husband’s misconduct had to obtain a separation; her son Marcus married Catherine Power, the niece of Lord Tyron, the only daughter of his younger brother James (you can read about them in my The Stag and The Dragon blog posts). Lady Nicola thought she escaped the last prophecy about the year of her death, but alas, her birth record was wrong. When she invited her friends to celebrate her 48th birthday, it came out that this was actually her 47th! She died the same night, on 23rd February 1713, her 47th birthday, shortly after the birth of her daughter Dorothea (1712), future Lady Desart.
Hope you have a fun and eerie Halloween.
Happy haunting!
This is great! Reblogging to sister site “Timeless Wisdoms”
it’s really spooky to see the chair in such a place! Could stop one’s heart. Thank you for the story.
Wow! Stunning photos and such a powerful experience! Thank you for sharing these ❤ ❤
Great post! Very scary!
Ah nice post for Halloween!
Such a cool looking place (even if it is haunted…)
They’re never easy to encounter, each encountering is always different from the others. I have encounter two within my life time, the first I was while in the back of my father truck in a camper, we were just starting down a very rugged and steep mountain in the searing summer heat of the desert, at the base of the extremely steep mountain was a mid Victorian cemetery, tiny old, surrounded by a Gothic black Wrought Iron fence.
My father and step mother didn’t see her, she was a sheer horror a fright, no clothing, rotted, decayed, ghoulish is an understatement, and they thought my screams where because we were descending the mountain and he my father kept yelling at me to shut the hell up he was driving.
The second encounter was two summers ago, it was nothing as ghoulish and frightening as the first. It was a few days after a neighbor’s dog had died it had been hit by a truck. It was again a mid day a hot summer days sighting. Only the back half of the dog was seen, no front half as it walked across the street in front of me, then mid way it just fell like raining practical dust when a hat breeze blow by, it was a windless day. Because I see them, and hear them, I avoid going to Cemeteries and funerals, I do not even like driving by them day or night. But you’re made a physical contact, and having your throat closed up at that. I am glad it didn’t attach or following you home. Thanks for sharing of your encounter, great pictures and told history.
Beautiful place n photos along with story
Fantastic. I enjoyed it very much. :
Thank you.
Thank you Brian 🙂
De rien Inese.
thank you for going
into the spooktackular
haunted, scary castle, inese!
now i do
not have to 🙂
Something for the season 🙂 Beside the news …
Your photos and story were great Inese! Wish I had a place to take pictures of an old place like that.
Thank you! Just sad that these beautiful houses are left to their fate.
Hello dear Inese ❤
The photos and story – especially your personal experience – are gripping!
I felt a chill in my spine just reading your post 😉
Thank you for sharing, and a Happy Halloween 🙂
Thank you so much! It was scary for a moment until I realised that no one was actually strangling me for real. The ghost didn’t want to see me die from a heart attack, apparently, it is why he/she didn’t come from behind 🙂
Well THAT lifted the hair on the back of my neck. Thank you for two engrossing stories!
Thank you for stopping by! 🙂 I have never visited a single Haunted House, but these encounters happen now and then regardless 🙂
Yes – I haven’t either, although I have had a couple of peculiar moments visiting very old houses…
I sure know what you mean. There is a difference between the mere ‘old house atmosphere’ and the ‘presence of invisible’.
Yes – and very unsettling it was, too!
Wonderfully creepy.
Thank you! 🙂
Thank you! 🙂
Oh, I don’t know which story is better, yours or the older one! The photos of the house were beautiful…too bad you could not have gotten one of the ghost. Loved the angles of the photos and the huge windows. I don’t think I would be going back but I am glad you went to share with us. Perfect to put us in the mood for Halloween and ghost stories! Cheers!
Thank you! I am going there quite often, but never to the shed 🙂 I shared my story immediately after I returned. The owners of the Tannery have never heard of anything paranormal in the area.
Thank you!
ooohhh…the best Halloween to you. An amazing post. I love the story,,,ah these names. Ah, the whole thing come to that. But your images and the idea of this house? Well, I just love abandoned and deserted houses( I do think there is a tiny diff in terms of definition.) I would love to go there. And what was that chair doing there exactly???
Thank you for stopping by! 🙂 I think the chair belongs to a workman who is cutting the fallen Rhododendron branches during the week. Can see a pile of firewood in the shed. Looks eerie, but is, probably harmless 🙂
There is aye a simple explanation for things. It looks surreal so we will go with the mystery of it all xx
The chair wasn’t a mystery, it was just a chair 🙂 If I were scared by that chair I would turn around and leave, but unfortunately I stayed 🙂 I am always getting in trouble.
Keep doing that . Seriously xxxxx
xxxxx
Scary story. I’m kind of ambivalent about ghosts – I’ve never encountered one and am not sure I believe in them. But it would be interesting to be proved wrong – or maybe not…
The first encounter is scary. Then you get used to it 🙂 I was 18 when I had my first paranormal experiences.
I think your experience was more creepy than the story, Inese. You had me holding my breath. The pictures definitely give the house a haunted feel. A beautiful home though, even as a ruin. 🙂
Thank you Diana! 🙂 This house is under 200 years old, and it is a disgrace that it ended up in ruins. The Powers/ Beresfords preserve their family home since the 12th century. It is not only about money I would say.
Oh my, I would love love love to do a photo shoot there, what an amazing location!!! Although I might be bit scared, but I am weird as well, I scare everything, but if I would have the camera and some unfortunate model with me, I would be just so excited to shoot there that I wouldn’t be scared 😀
Yes, the place is perfect for photo shoots in the grass-less season. Then you can walk into the gallery that is still looking safe, and also the entrance – the ‘tower’.
Now I’m shattered with fear and horror! John Power has never visited me, but I’d like to know what all this shrivelled tissue is doing on my body! Terrifying!
Thank you Resa! I am absolutely certain that it was not related to my health issues. I know a ghost when I sense one. It was a hard punch, and then a choke on my throat, and then it was gone. The bloody thing was bored and there was me wandering around… 🙂 Happy Halloween!!!
An ever so spooky story indeed! You sure know how to tell a good yarn! It would be great to be your shadow for the day; my photography would be immensely enhanced by observing your magic.
Thank you! 🙂 I get in trouble with those ghosts now and again. Might stop wandering around the creepy ruins and see if it helps 🙂
Lol – Either way they may come looking for you! Be sure to eat plenty of garlic.
Haha
Even the trees and ivy have a Gothic appeal. One day I shall have to visit. Dark thoughts and even darker creativity must own this remarkable place. Well done, super post.
Thank you Mike. You three must come and visit Lady Florence’s grave and see the House.
Reblogged this on Janet's Thread 2.
Thank you!
Ew, that is a scary looking place in more ways than one! It looks rather dangerous!
Thank you for reading! Hope your Halloween is fantastic! 🙂
Beautifully, spookily, photographed and related
Many thanks, Derrick!
What an encounter, Inese! The photo with the empty chair is weird.
Thank you Rosaliene! It is where I should have turned around and left the scene 🙂
Creepy stuff! I love the photos of the house. There’s something about abandoned old buildings which makes them very photogenic.
True, and isn’t it strange? In honesty, I would prefer it flourish and be a home to somebody. Not a ghost, I mean 🙂
That chair! Eek!
Bruce, the chair sent me a direct message in form of goosebumps: Leave! Now! 🙂 Did I listen? Of course not 🙂
Creepy story and house but it looks beautiful and sad!
Thank you! Yes, the house looks beautiful indeed, especially with the morning light streaming through the broken windows.
I think this post is eerie already. Seeing just that chair in that place is just enough for me to be scared 🙂 That is not only about any ghost but also bad people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The chair was left by a workman who cut the dry branches off the fallen tree and stored them in the shed for the firewood. It is what I think. But it did look creepy, and I should have left the moment I felt uneasy 🙂 The area has an owner, but it is not clear what is his intentions regards the house which is apparently beyond repair.
Spooky! I have read that story before, about the covered wrist and the date of death, can’t remember where.
It is a very popular story, you can find it all over the internet. Some facts in the original story are not correct, and I corrected them to the best of my knowledge. Marcus, the son of Nicola, started the dynasty of the Lords Waterford currently residing in Curraghmore.
Wonderful post today. Loved your ghostly warning. It’s sad when places like this fall into ruin. This lovely place had a tannery attached to it? It must have smelled horrible.
Thank you for your comment! This place was built close to the cotton factory that employed 2000 people in the 19th century. It was quite clean, otherwise the Lords Waterford would object as they live less than a mile away. The Tannery was opened in the 1935 in the same premises. I will write about the cotton mill some day as I have many photographs of the derelict site. Not going inside anymore after all those storms. It is getting dangerous.
Yes, it was a powerful ghost. For a second I thought it was going to kill me. The tannery owners knew I was there and my body would be found before the dark, but no one would ever now it was the ghost’s deed 🙂
There is so much beauty in some of these abandoned places. I’d like to see the cotton mill post too.
Thank you! That other ruin is terrifying 🙂 I have been inside, it is so scary there, but nothing bad happened to me :). I will put up the post this winter and find a good picture of the old factory which was a state of art construction in its day,
I’ll keep an eye open for it.
You are far braver than I. I walked through a cemetery once on Christmas Eve. I was a little on the tipsy side when I entered, but I was sober when I got out the other side! Great post, thank you
LikeLiked by 2 people
The ghosts are not strangers to me, but it was the first one of this kind.
I’ve never heard of anything happening and the night I walked through, I was so scared I just kept my head down and ran as fast as I could. I never knew how dark a cemetery was at night!
A super post, Inese. Your ghostly stranglehold had me!
Thank you Cindy! 🙂 These ghost had been scaring me before, but no one dared to physically assault me. The story is absolutely true. I think the problem with me is that I am always hanging around the places other people stay away from 🙂
That makes you interesting. 😉
Inese, I was so captivated by the photos and narrative that I forgot all about the email from WordPress letting me know you had linked to me. Thank you — I’m honored.
Thanks for linking to your “Drifting” post. I missed that one, and I had never heard of that.
You really captured my imagination. I agree that it’s still a beautiful place. My mental “What if?” game started as soon as I saw the first photo! Have a beautiful weekend. Huge hugs.
Thank you for your lovely comment, Teagan, and for another Atonement book! I absolutely love them. Hugs.
You’ve made my weekend, Inese. Thank you. ❤
Enjoy your weekend and a little break 🙂
Fine Post!
Thank you! 🙂
Excellent ghost stories. I enjoyed reading this tale of terror. Ghostly glow good.
Thank you! 🙂
It’s as if the windows in the middle section of your photographs are begging to have a ghost looking out of them. Great photo’s and story, Inese ~ George
Thank you for stopping by, George!
Wonderfully Halloweenish!
Thank you Cindy!
Couldn’t decide which I liked more, the photos or the story. Luckily, I didn’t have to choose. 🙂
Thank you! Hope your Halloween is spooky good! 🙂
Same to you, Inese. 🙂
Thank you! 🙂
